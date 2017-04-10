Williams scores on his return to AFC Mansfield

A Bradley Wilson own goal 14 minutes from time gave Hemsworth an unlikely share of the spoils against a dominant AFC Mansfield side.

The Bulls had led Saturday’s NCEL Premier Division clash through super sub Danny Williams on 66 minutes, on his return to the club.

A lack of cutting edge proved to be the Bulls downfall once more as they rained shots on the visiting side’s goal. It started as early as the 11th minute, when Matty Plummer’s header sailed narrowly wide.

Phil Buxton’s thunderbolt from 30 yards was also off target, Plummer failed to control at the vital second moments later, Williams couldn’t connect to a Jordan Annable cross and Plummer headed wide once more.

Despite Bulls pressure, the first half remained goalless. The second half continued in similar vain to the first as Williams shot over the bar, minutes before he put his side ahead.

An Ellis Wall cross found Williams in the box and, after holding off two defenders, he fired past Sam Leigh to open the scoring. Leigh denied Williams a second shortly afterwards.

It sparked Hemsworth into life and Nick Guest missed a glorious chance. It was his cross that forced the mistake from Wilson as they stole a point, when Bulls could have been out of sight.

AFC Mansfield: Sheppard, Annable, Dudley, Wilson, Plummer, D’Laryea (Karkach 40, Williams 40), Wall (Paling 85), Lloyd, Naylor, Buxton, Ghaichem (C).

Hemsworth MW: Leigh, Wilson A, Cameron, Briggs, Danville (C), Steers, Connolly, Brice (Guest 28), Law, Henderson, Collier.

Referee: Mr Luke Watson (Barnsley)

Assistants: Mr Jack Hall (Sheffield) & Mr Liam Smith (Barnsley)

Attendance: 85

Supporters Man of the Match: Danny Williams.