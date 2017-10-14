Walker strikes twice as Wrens win

Substitute Luke Walker struck twice as determined Rainworth Miners’ Welfare withstood a late onslaught from high-flying Hemsworth MW to win 2-1 — a week after conceding a last-minute equaliser to Worksop Town.

Rainworth took the lead in the 75th minute when Danny Rusling’s clearance appeared to strike Walker’s hand and rebound past the keeper, giving Walker a tap-in.

Two minutes later an excellent save by Rusling denied Walker, but the keeper had no chance in the 81st minute when Rob Ludlam’s through ball found the substitute and he coolly finished.

Five minutes from time Bradley Dockerty’s fierce cross was diverted in by Nash Connolly to give Hemsworth hope, but the Wrens held on.

It was Rainworth who had the first attempt on goal, in the second minute, but Max Pemberton’s effort on the volley was well over.

A minute later Hemsworth showed their intentions when an excellent passing move saw Connolly’s shot across the goal flash by the far upright with Ben Townsend beaten.

In the 14th minute Matt Sykes, who returned to the Rainworth side, ran from the half-way line, but his shot from distance was wide of the target.

Hemsworth’s quick passing game saw them having the better of the exchanges, but both sides’ final ball didn’t match their build-up play.

On 22 minutes Bill Law’s deft pass set up Nathan Perks, but Townsend palmed it out for a corner.

Minutes later a neat interchange between Law and Bradley Dockerty ended with a poor piece of control allowing Townsend to gather the ball.

Rainworth started to get into the game and on 30 minutes Joshua Ross’s free-kick struck the wall and was cleared. Four minutes later Tomas Poole had the ball in the net from Nathan Modest’s through ball, but he was given offside.

Poole threatened again on 37 minutes when his mazy run left defenders in his wake and Rusling was happy to palm his fierce shot out for a corner.

In the final minutes of the half the ball rebounded into Law’s path but he blazed his effort well over.

The goalless half-time score reflected both sides’ inability to create any clear-cut chances in a closely fought game.

Hemsworth started the second half on the front-foot, but it was Rainworth’s counter-attack in the 48th minute that almost caught them out, when Jordan Claxton and Poole set up Niall Smith but his cross cum shot lacked any takers.

In the 67th minute Rainworth made a double substitution, bringing on Liam Royles and Walker for Claxton and Modest to set up the thrilling finish and Pemberton’s goaline clearance in the 87th minute secured victory.

RAINWORTH MWFC: Townsend; Ludlam; Claxton (Royles); Wilson; Ross; Pemberton; N. Smith; Waddle (Barnes); Modest (Walker); Poole; Sykes.

Subs (not used): Munson; Bennett.

Referee: Samuel Kane.

Attendance: 71.