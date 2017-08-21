Super Shirebrook make it four wins out of four

On-song Shirebrook Town extended their impressive 100 per cent start to the new season with a 2-0 win at home to Yorkshire visitors Glasshoughton Welfare.

It means they sit second in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League’s First Division table, just a point behind leaders Yorkshire Amateur, whom they travel to play this Saturday.

Shirebrook started well, with Kieran Watson, Danny Williams and Declan Brewin all having chances before the scoring was opened in the 17th minute when a loose ball broke to the edge of the box where Williams’s left-foot shot found the bottom corner.

Two minutes later, Watson had a goal disallowed for offside, but Shirebrook were rarely threatened by Glasshoughton as they protected their lead to half-time.

More openings fell to Brewin, Sam Dockwray and Watson in the second period as the hosts looked to extend their advantage, and the crucial second goal finally arrived in the 66th minute when Dockwray curled his shot round the ‘keeper and into the bottom corner.

With nothing to lose, Glasshoughton responded by throwing everything at Shirebrook, but ‘keeper Gavin Saxby pulled off three tremendous saves to keep a clean sheet and help his side see out the game.

SHIREBROOK LINE-UP -- Saxby, Cooke (Widdowson), Homer, Naylor, Timmons, Henshaw, Williams (Lilley), Dockwray, Brewin, Watson, Clarke (Simpson).