In the Central Midlands League Black Dragon Badges South Division, South Normanton remain fifth after sixth-placed Swanwick Pentrich Road closed the gap between the two sides to one point with a 3-0 win.

Causeway Lane was the place to be for goals as Matlock Town Reserves defeated visitors Southwell City 6-4.

Southwell’s scorers were Jonathan Nussey (2), Anthony Brown and Morgan Shevlin.