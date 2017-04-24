Clipstone kids outmuscled by relegated strugglers

Much-changed Clipstone’s final home game of an eventful season ended in a surprise defeat against already-relegated Armthorpe Welfare.

Next-to-bottom Armthorpe had not won any of their previous 12 games, but they triumphed 3-1 after outmuscling a young Clipstone side, who had Luke Thomas sent off in the second half

The Cobras now have one more match to play, away to Staveley Miners Welfare on Saturday, and are sure to finish 16th in the 22-team table in the Northern Counties East League’s Premier Division.

Manager Ian Cotton made five changes to the starting 11 that had been well beaten by local-derby rivals, AFC Mansfield, the previous week, but all looked to be going well when Clipstone took a 32nd minute lead. A corner was half-cleared as far as Jake Eggington, who hit a thunderous, low, first-time volley past ‘keeper Liam Copley from 28 yards.

However, the goal came against the run of play, and Armthorpe deservedly levelled by the break with a penalty by Liam Radford, who had been needlessly brought down by Ben Burbanks. Craig Morley put the visitors in front six minutes into the second half and after Thomas had been shown a straight red on 67 for a late challenge, Gary Collier wrapped up the points.