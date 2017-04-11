Bridge over troubled water for sad Teversal

Out-of-touch Teversal’s miserable finish to the season continued with their eighth defeat in ten matches at lowly Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

But whereas the 3-0 scoreline brought despair for Teversal, who slid to 16th in Division One of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League, it brought delight for the hosts. For the three points confirmed they would avoid relegation.

Worsbrough were ahead from the 11th minute when Chris White delivered a well-weighted pass behind the defence where Lee Morris won a race for the ball with ‘keeper Josh Turton and lifted the ball over him.

It was 2-0 in the 29th minute when Jack Mawson twisted and turned before pulling back for Innocent Ituly, who was allowed time and space to finish clinically. And any hopes Teversal hade of a comeback were dashed seven minutes later when a searching ball induced an error of judgement from Turton, who came for it and then stopped before White whipped the ball over him from a tight angle for a quality finish.

The ‘keeper made amends with saves that prevented even more Worsborough goals, but the final whistle couldn’t come soon enough for Teversal, who host local-derby rivals Shirebrook Town in their last home match of the season on Saturday.