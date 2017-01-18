FOOTBALL RUMOURS: United chase Griezmann, Mane for Liverpool, Chelsea tail Traore, Delph Leeds return?

Today’s rumours from the world of football on Wednesday, 18th January 2017

Manchester United are increasingly confident of signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid in the summer - for what could be another world-record fee - although Luke Shaw is almost certain to be on his way out of Old Trafford at the same time, with Jose Mourinho frustrated at the left-back’s lack of development (The Independent).

Southampton forward Sadio Mane will have a medical at Liverpool today after the Reds agreed a £30m fee for the Senegal international (Daily Star).

Chelsea have approached Middlesbrough over the availability of winger Adama Traore, according to Sky sources. (Sky Sports).

Crystal Palace are the latest club to offer Mamadou Sakho a route out of Anfield as they joined the race for his signature. The France defender has no future at Liverpool and a permanent move away from Merseyside before the transfer window closes would suit all parties. (Daily Mail).

Swansea City completed the double signing of Tom Carroll and Martin Olsson on Tuesday, taking their January business past £12m. (Daily Mail).

Leeds United are reportedly interested in bringing Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph back to Elland Road. (Daily Express).

