Clipstone vow to carry on despite chairman departure and ‘kneejerk’ NCEL resignation

Clipstone will carry on, at least to the end of the season, after officials were cnouraged by pledges of support from local people in crunch meetings this week.

The Cobras had originally resigned from the NCEL Premier on Sunday following the resignation of chairman Dave Paling and other stalwarts after Saturday’s defeat by Thackley.

But following a series of meetings, including a gathering at Clipstone Social Club on Monday night, plans have been put in place to continue the running of the club.

Club secretary Malc Holmes said: “We’ve been having meetings with local people and we will be carrying on for the rest of the season and hopefully beyond that.

“With the chairman leaving, two or three committee stalwarts intending to leave, it was probably a kneejerk reaction to resign – but at the time we couldn’t see a way forward.

“We had a big meeting on Monday night and the interest was very, very encouraging.

“Two or three local people have come on board and hopefully we can keep the club going, at least until the end of the season and hopefully longer than that.”

Holmes says the signs are good for Clipstone, despite the departure of backer Paling.

“The chairman can’t give the time, he’s very, very busy and I think it was very difficult because of his business commitments.

“But the feedback we’ve had since the weekend has been very encouraging.”

Northern Counties East League officials will meet on Thursday to discuss the situation and are as yet unable to comment on the club’s future.

But league secretary Brian Gould said: “We’ve been assured that Saturday’s game between Parlgate and Clipstone will go ahead.”

The Chad has attempted to contact Clipstone chairman Dave Paling.

The issues at the Worksop Van Hire Stadium arose in the hours that followed Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Thackley.

The visitors took the lead in the 13th minute through Daniel Broadbent but Clipstone levelled through an Andrew Fox penalty.

Thackley grabbed the winner with 13 minutes remaining as George Eustance netted.