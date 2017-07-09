Cuckney maintain unbeaten record in NPL as Plumtree keep up the pressure

Leaders Cuckney maintained their unbeaten record in the Notts Premier League with a three wicket victory over the Notts Academy at Langwith Road.

The county youngsters won the toss and opted to bat first, posting 250 all out.

Both openers fell early but Christopher Gibson and Jack Blatherwick steadied things with a stand of 51.

Tom Keast (37) joined Gibson to add a further 64 and Gibson’s partnership with Hassan Chaudry (35) was worth 72 when he was bowled by James Hawley just two runs shy of his century.

From 215 for four wickets tumbled as Hawley grabbed five for 53, and Arosh Janoda three for 46 to restrict the Academy.

Despite a breezy 35 from Gareth Purshouse, Cuckney were in trouble at 78/5.

But Janoda turned the tide, bashing 49 from 25 balls in a stand of 59 with Nick Langford, although they still found themselves 150/7.

Nicholas Keast and Dan Brown were the heroes for the home side, adding the 101 runs needed for victory at a run a ball, Brown ending on 51 and Keast 56.

Three Academy bowlers claimed two wickets each as Cuckney made the target with nine balls to spare.

Second-placed Plumtree eased to a sixth straight win by a 98 run margin over Farnsfield.

Having been put in to bat the Plums posted 302 for five, built on a 183-run second wicket partnership between Sam Storey who made 72 and Oliver Soames who went on to make a century, falling for 118.

Callum McKenzie picked up a couple of wickets as the Farnsfield bowlers toiled. The run chase started well for Farnsfield, Matt Sisson making 78 in an opening stand of 109 with Steven Musgrove.

It was downhill from there, the 10 wickets falling for just 97 more runs, Musgrave making 32 and Liam Delaney chipping in with 31.

Sam Wood claimed a pair of victims, but Callum Dring was the bowling hero with figures of six for 37 from his 12 overs.

Kimberley got back to winning ways after a couple of defeats, edging out Welbeck by three wickets at Sookholme.

The home side were put in to bat and had Kirk Edwards to thank for their score of 249 for four.

Tom Lungley (48) helped Edwards put on 82 for the second wicket, before the West Indian dominated stands of 74 with Richard Stroh and 52 with Jonathan Ball, on his way to a score of 127 from 120 balls.

The third wicket stand of 116 between Tom Rowe (60) and Sam Johnson (67) was the key factor in the successful chase, the target being reached with three balls to spare.

Ball took three for 48 and Lungley three for 56 to lead the ultimately vain Welbeck resistance.

Attenborough slipped to a fifth straight defeat as Tom New batted Mansfield Hosiery Mills to victory.

After choosing to bat first New was the outstanding performer for the visitors, making 124 from their total of 210/9.

Only Kunal Manek (32) provided substantial support. Ben Bhabra grabbed three for 47 to help stem the tide.

Attenborough had no one to emulate New as they were dismissed 29 runs short of the target, Chris Allcoat (43), Byron Haycock (36) and Tom Murray (32) all made starts but couldn’t kick on. Matt New the pick of the MHM bowling with three for 42.