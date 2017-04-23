LETTER: Hard work ongoing to protect hen harrier

We want as many people as possible to see and enjoy hen harriers and we would like to make clear the position of moorland owners and managers.

Our members look after vast swathes of moorland, spending £52.5 million a year on protection and conservation. Wildlife enthusiasts flock to these spectacular uplands to see rare wildlife and species, that are in serious decline elsewhere, are doing well on land carefully managed for grouse shooting by gamekeepers.

The Moorland Association and gamekeepers are actively working with government and some of the country’s leading conservation organisations, including raptor specialists, on a range of initiatives including the Hen Harrier Joint Recovery Plan.

Shooting organisations also work closely with police to bring to book those who engage in illegal raptor persecution and the declining number of incidents indicates progress.

We all look forward to the time when hen harriers are back on our moors in sustainable numbers, alongside driven grouse shooting.

Amanda Anderson

Director,

The Moorland Association