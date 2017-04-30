LETTER: Can you help me find trophy?

In March 1982, my father passed away. In June of that year, my mother donated the Kenneth Allen football referee trophy award for the most improved football referee in one season. My mother also passed away at the end of 2015, and I would like to know what has happened to this trophy and if any footballing referee association of any club has any information that would help myself be reunited with my father’s trophy. If anyone has any information, they can contact me on 01246 239399.
Godfrey Ian Allen
Boythorpe Road,
Chesterfield