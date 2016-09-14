Woman broke toe kicking cop after Mansfield nightclub fracas

A woman broke her toe when she kicked a police officer after she was ejected from a Mansfield nightclub, a court has heard.

Monika Pawalawska, 29, of Hardwick Lane, Sutton, admitted being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police officer when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Robert Carr, prosecuting, told the court she was ejected from the After Dark nightclub in the early hours of August 28.

He said: “Door staff restrained her on the floor. She was shouting and swearing.

“When she was escorted to the police vehicle she shouted ‘Let go of me.’ and tried to pull away from police officer. She kicked PC Kirkbride in the left knee.

“In interview she said she couldn’t remember what had happened because she drank more than she usually would.”

The court heard that Pawalawska, who appeared in court with a cast and using crutches, had no previous convictions.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: “She is very embarassed and remorseful for her actions. It is something that was simply out of character for her.

“Everything was fine until she realised her brother was in an altercation with the door staff. She says she was treated quite poorly by the doorstaff.”

Pawalawska, a team leader in a plastics firm, was fined £210 and ordered to pay costs of £85, a victim surcharge of £30 and £75 compensation to the officer she kicked.