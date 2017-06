Veteran Labour MP Dennis Skinner kept with tradition and interrupted the Queen's Speech today.

The 85-year-old former miner, who has represented Bolsover since 1970, has a record of heckling House of Lords official Black Rod every time the Queen opens a new session of Parliament.

As Lieutenant General David Leakey carried out his duties this afternoon, Mr Skinner quipped: "Get your skates on, the first race is half past two." He was referring to Royal Ascot.