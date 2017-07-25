Trio arrested after knife-point robbery in Kirkby

Have your say

Three people have been arrested in connection with a knife-point robbery in Kirkby.

A taxi driver was punched in the face and threatened with a knife in the incident in the car park of the Aldi store in Urban Road at 8.40pm on Sunday, July 2.

Nottinghamshire Police said two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing.