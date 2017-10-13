Tributes paid to much loved Mansfield scrapman

Family and friends have paid tribute to much respected Mansfield scrap dealer Derek Dawson, who has died aged 78.

Mr Dawson, died at The Beeches care home Mansfield Woodhouse on September 28.

He is survived by his daughters Tracy and Toni and son James, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mr Dawson was at the helm of S.R.Payne Metals on Sibthorpe Street for many years and was key in 1967 when the business was purchased from Samuel Payne by Derek’s parents Annie and Len, the business has continued to be owned and run by the Dawson family for the last 50 years which Derek was always very proud of.

His daughter Tracy said: “My father was very passionate about his business and he would be in the yard every day. He was a gentleman and he will be missed by everyone.

“Derek was a genuine character, his word was his honour and he stood by his handshake, he was proud of his family, ‘The Yard’ and the lads who worked there who he considered as his extended family.”

The scrap yard was originally situated down on Bridge Street opposite the Bridge Tavern a local haunt for many of the original scrap men where their horse and dray would await faithfully on a Friday afternoon to take their owner home after ‘light refreshments’.

‘The Yard’ relocated from Bridge Street to Sibthorpe Street, off Quarry Lane in 1986 where Derek and Tyrone his son continued to provide a service to local scrap men, business’s and tradesman and it was a place where Derek went every day despite retiring full time in 2011.

Derek was the 3rd generation of scrap dealers in his family and was very proud that the business has always been family run and now continues as strong as ever in the hands of his daughter Tracy his dear friend and manager Richard. Tracy added: “Derek’s very favourite saying was “Small is Sweet” and he believed in this as it enabled ‘The Yard’ to provide a very personal service to its customers despite quite radical changes within the industry over the last few years.

Whilst Derek was born in Nottingham he lived most of his life in Warsop with his wife Gill and three children, Tyrone, Tracy and James,

He was a well known figure in and around the Warsop and Mansfield Area and in the early years many people would knock his door on King Road to ask for assistance if they needed things moving or finding particular things and many would remember Derek and Tyrone’s passion for ex-army Landrovers.

The family would welcome any memories of Derek and The Yard either on Bridge Street or Sibthorpe Street.

Funeral enquiries to G A Townroe & Son, 01623 842455