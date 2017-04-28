Tories announce Mansfield General Election candidate

Ashfield district councillor Ben Bradley has been announced as the Conservative candidate for Mansfield in the forthcoming General Election.

Mr Bradley, who represents Hucknall North on the authority and is also standing as a candidate in the Nottinghamshire County Council Elections, will go up against long-standing Labour MP Sir Alan Meale, who will have represented the town in Parliament for 30 years in June.

Mr Bradley who is currently the Conservative Group Leader on Ashfield District Council, is also a school governor and volunteers as a hockey coach in the area.

He is married to Shanade and the couple have two young children.

He currently works for Newark and Sherwood MP Mark Spencer.

Commenting on his selection, he said: “I’m delighted to be selected by local Conservatives to be their candidate for Mansfield at the General Election.

“I want the very best for North Nottinghamshire because my wife and I are bringing up two young children here, like many other local families.

“That is why we need an MP who will support Theresa May as the Prime Minister sees us through Brexit and beyond.

“I know that the people of Mansfield want a Government who will deliver on the result of the referendum - that’s the clear choice in this election.”