Top marks for ‘outstanding’ teachers at Sutton Community Academy

Four teachers from Sutton Community Academy have received recognition for their outstanding achievements at an awards ceremony hosted by the trust that sponsors the school.

Dean Bowler, Rob Cruxon, Sandra Bonser and Jeannette Connolly were all honoured at the Academy Transformation Trust’s (ATT) second annual Teaching Awards held in Birmingham.

They were among 22 teachers and staff from 13 of ATT’s family of academies to win accolades. They were chosen from across the educational spectrum, ranging from early years teaching to further education and from academic and vocational subjects to personal, health, social and economic education (PHSE) and welfare.

The Sutton quartet also received rich praise from Ian Cleland, the chief executive officer at ATT, who commented: “They work exceptionally hard in an increasingly challenging profession, and they demonstrate commitment, determination and passion in supporting pupils to be the best they can be.

“I am delighted to present awards to the winners, who have made such a valued contribution to the work of the trust and the achievement of its pupils.”

Dean took the Sport Award for his “outstanding commitment to extra-curricular activity”, which includes taking teams to local competitions in several sports outside of normal school hours. He also works with feeder primary schools and was praised for delivering effective lessons for a class of sports leaders.

Rob received the Rising Star Award for driving the success of the science department. He created an online cloud to share resources, won a grant for a physicist to visit the academy every half-term and oversaw the planting of a wild flower meadow.

Further education tutors Sandra and Jeannette received the Vocational Tutor Award and Mainstream Tutor Award respectively. Sandra works successfully with youngsters who often have complex physical, mental or emotional needs. She was praised for creating an aspirational learning environment and seeking fun ways to engage with pupils. Jeannette was lauded for her work in teaching childcare skills, challenging and stretching her students to prepare them for the world of work.