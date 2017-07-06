Time capsules mark school’s 50th anniversary

Time capsules were created as part of a summer fair to mark the 50th anniversary of a respected special school at Shirebrook.

Children at Stubbin Wood filled the capsules with their favourite toys and other items and inserted them into the walls of the school building at Common Lane.

Pupils Dan Taylor and Abbie Storer with one of the time capsules at Stubbin Wood School.

The fair celebrated a half-century of “inspirational learning” at the school, which has about 150 students with learning difficulties and is rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The day was organised by the school’s fundraising Enrichment Group and by teaching assistants Elissa Harvey and Jessica Radford, who described the turnout of parents and friends as “fantastic”. Among the attractions were face-painting, a bouncy castle, stalls, games and tombolas.

There was also the chance for youngsters to sponge the head teacher, Lee Floyd, who is retiring, to be replaced by Sarah Baker. Mr Floyd has been at the helm for many years and oversaw the school’s move five years ago to its current site, next to Shirebrook Academy, from Langwith Junction, where it still houses a nursery.

Planting a tree at the summer fair are Stubbin Wood School pupils Sophie Marshall, Dan Taylor and Jordan Brown.