Taff still living life in fast lane -- at age of 74

Still living life in the fast lane, at the age of 74, is motorsport enthusiast Taff Jones, a resident at Sutton’s newest care home, Kingfisher Court.

For Taff was treated to a thrilling day out at Silverstone, the home of British motor racing, and even toured the track in a Porsche Spyder for the drive of his life.

Intrepid Taff about to head on to the track at Silverstone in a Porsche Spyder.

“It’s something dad has always been keen to do,” said his son, Morgan Barker. And his daughter, Cheryl Pitchford, added: “He is one lucky dad and grandad! A big thankyou to the wonderful staff at Kingfisher Court.”

Taff and his wife Irene moved into the Kingfisher Way home a few weeks ago. And when he mentioned his love for motorsport, fast cars and track events, staff liased with his family to arrange the trip to the famous Northamptonshire circuit.

He was accompanied by Andrew Long and Chris Babington, co-founders of the Oakdale Care Group, which runs the home. Chris even turned up in his Ginetta G40 race car, and the trio enjoyed a fantastic day, which also included lunch and visits to the race pits and race control.

Paul Quirk, manager at the 66-room Kingfisher Court, said: “We always have our residents’ interests at heart. We take the time to get to know our residents.”