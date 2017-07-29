Stags in talks to build 100-room hotel

Mansfield Town are looking to bring the first major hotel chain to the town centre.

The Stags have confirmed they are in talks with international hotel chain Hilton over plans to build the only hotel in the town.

The plans are understood to be a 100-room hotel on land next to the Quarry Lane stand of the One Call Stadium.

Head of communications Mark Stevenson said: “These are very exciting plans for the football club, the town and the people of Mansfield.

“To bring a quality, globally branded hotel to Mansfield will be a brilliant and much-welcomed addition to our area.

“We expect the new hotel to attract new visitors and local businesses to both the football club and town.

“Plans are still in an embryonic stage, though we hope to provide a further update later next month.

“This move underlines our owners’ intentions to strengthen the prosperity of both the football club and the town of Mansfield.”

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley said he was backing the project.

The MP said: “I met them on Monday to talk about plans for the club and it was really positive.

“We don’t have a major hotel in Mansfield and if we are to make more of the positive things in Mansfield it will be a very good thing.

“Others make more than us out of the whole range of attractions on our doorstep and if people want to spend time in the area or visit after a football match they would be able to.

“It is good to have that kind of positive investment in the town and it means other hotel groups and leaseholders in the shops in the town centre will follow bringing more business to the town. We are on a positive trajectory I think.

“Talks are at an early talks and planning permission will be needed - I am certainly supporting it.

“I think the football club can do a great deal for Mansfield both with success on the pitch and getting the town noticed.”