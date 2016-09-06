Stags boss Murray nominated for Manager of the Month award

Mansfield Town boss Adam Murray is among the four nominations for the August Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month Award.

The judging panel comprises former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ EFL League expert Don Goodman; League Managers’ Association Director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet Football Trading Manager Paul Lowery and the winner will be announced on Friday.

Murray has picked up where he left off last season and reinforced his growing managerial reputation by guiding Mansfield to a 10-point haul from their opening five fixtures, which included away victories at Newport and Leyton Orient.

Also nominated is Jim Bentley (Morecambe), who has used the seaside sunshine to prepare his side well for the new season.

Four wins from five games sent them top of League Two with style and substance. Both were plentiful in the comeback 3-2 win at Lancastrian rivals Accrington.

Another nominee is Nathan Jones (Luton Town)

Convincing 3-0 away victories at Plymouth and Cambridge helped Jones’ men to 10 points from five games and sent them second in the table. After taking over in January, he has now established himself as a young manager of promise.

Completing the quartet of nominees is John McGreal (Colchester United).

New to his post, his first month in charge has proved a productive one with three wins and a draw from five games.

He has quickly instilled solidity at the back with only five league goals conceded by a defence which let in 99 last season.

Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month nominees are James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers), Brennan Dickenson (Colchester United), Alex Kiwomya (Crewe Alexandra) and Barry Roche (Morecambe).

