Search

Speeding crackdown – where will the cameras be

Mobile speed cameras are out and about.

Mobile speed cameras are out and about.

0
Have your say

Mobile speed cameras are out and about in Notts

Mobile speed cameras will be in the following Nottinghamshire locations from Monday, January 30:

* A52(T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham, 40mph area;

* A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;

* A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead;

* A60, Spion Kop;

* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;

* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;

* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;

* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;

* A617, Kirklington;

* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;

* B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton;

* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane;

* B6014 Mansfield Road, Skegby;

* B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;

* B6030 Sherwood Hall Road/Clipstone Road, Mansfield;

* B6040 Retford Road, Worksop 40mph section;

* Clifton Road, Ruddington;

* Main Street, Balderton;

* Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall;

* Spring Lane, Lambley.

For more details, see www.nottspeed.com