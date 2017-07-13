Shops rally round to back ‘Dollar For Dawson’ campaign

A campaign to try and save the life of a Sutton boy with cancer has been boosted by retailers at Mansfield’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

For they have donated hundreds of items to a charity auction that is being held next month to support the ‘Dollar For Dawson’ campaign.

Dawson Willcock, who is 21 months old, has a form of liver cancer that affects only one in a million children and has failed to respond to orthodox chemotherapy. So his mum and dad, Wendy and David, are desperately trying to raise £500,000 to send him to Cincinnati in the USA for pioneering treatment.

Rebekah O’Neill, Four Seasons’ manager, said: “Wendy e-mailed us, requesting support for the auction, and our retailers have really rallied round and donated some incredible products. They range from gift vouchers for Top Shop and Burtons to a pair of ear-rings from Warren James and products from The Perfume Shop.

“We are so pleased that we have been able to help this great cause, and we wish Dawson and the whole Willcock family all the best for their fundraising and the future.”

Other amazing items for the auction include personally-signed merchandise from Barcelona and Manchester United Football Clubs, VIP tickets to see Steps, PAW Patrol Live and WWF wrestling, courtesy of Gem106, and passes for Woburn Safari Park and the Twinlakes theme park.

The auction, which has been organised by family friend Julia Bramley, takes place at The Towers in Mansfield on Friday, August 11, from 7 pm to 11.30 pm. It will also include a buffet, bar and dancing, and tickets, priced £5, can be bought via the ‘Dollar For Dawson’ Facebook page.

Mum Wendy said: “We have been blown away by the response we’ve had from the local community and further afield. The treatment Dawson will potentially receive in America will make so much difference to the quality of his life. We are grateful to everyone who has got behind the campaign. It means so much.”