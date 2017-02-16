Shop For Schools ready to rattle Four Seasons’ tills again

The annual Shop For Schools initiative in Mansfield, sponsored by the Chad, is fully subscribed and set to be another success.

The scheme, which enables shoppers to raise money for their local school, is ready to launch at the Four Seasons Shopping Centre on Saturday, March 18.

This is after the centre was flooded with applications from schools, and all 30 places were filled within two days. The schools are now chasing the chance to win up to £3,000 of educational resources in a campaign lasting a month.

Rebekah O’Neill, manager of the Four Seasons, said: “The Shop For Schools initiative was a huge triumph in 2016 when we were absolutely delighted to award the first prize of £3,000 to Leas Park Junior School, of Mansfield Woodhouse, who treated the whole school to a day out at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. The runners-up, Wynndale Primary School, of Mansfield, purchased a brand-new climbing-frame for its playing field.”

For 2017, the number of schools includes eight entering for the first time, and Rebekah added: “I can’t quite believe the outstanding response we have had. All the schools got in touch in record time, so we are expecting the campaign to be an even bigger success.

“After the launch, we will be giving shoppers extra opportunities to gain points for their local schools, including for visitors to our Buzzy B Club on the Wednesdays of April 5 and 12. And on Sundays and Bank Holidays, triple points will be available to donate, along with extra bonus-points vouchers printed in the Chad.

“We’re really looking forward to the launch and can’t wait to announce the winning schools later in the year.”

THE exciting Shop For Schools initiative, sponsored by your Chad, works like this:

Between March 18 and April 18, shoppers will receive a point for every pound spent at Four Seasons Shopping Centre which they then post in their chosen school’s voting box near the centre’s customer-services desk. At the end, the school with the most points will win the first prize of £3,000 to invest in anything from books and sports equipment to teacher training. The runners-up will receive £1,000, while all schools will receive a ‘multi-insect tower’ to display.