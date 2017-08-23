Sarah is winner of chief nurse award

Seven inspirational nurses, midwives and allied health professionals have been recognised for their compassionate and outstanding care at Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ annual Chief Nurse Awards.

The trust’s special event culminated in Sarah Addlesee, nurse advisor to the patient safety team, being named the winner of the overall Chief Nurse Award for 2017 – a special award chosen and presented by the Chief Nurse Suzanne Banks for outstanding contribution to leadership and empowering and inspiring others.

Sarah said: “It was really such an honour to even be nominated, so I’m absolutely shocked and delighted to be named the winner of the Chief Nurse Award.

“I know what a fantastic job the other short-listed candidates do every day for their patients and it’s great that we all can be recognised at times like this.”

The awards celebrate those dedicated nurses, midwives, therapists, health care support workers and students who are committed to providing the very best care for their patients.

As well as the Chief Nurse Awards, staff were recognised in categories that reflect the trusts four core values of communicating and working together; aspiring and improving; respectful and caring; and efficient and safe.

There were further awards for the health care support worker of the year, and the student of the year.

The winners on the day in full were:

n Communicating and Working Together Award. Winner Karin Noorbergen (Senior Occupational Therapist), runners-up Dee Millhouse (Physiotherapist), Ryan Inumerable (Macmillian Nurse);

n Aspiring and Improving Award. Winner Laura Millward (Oncology Physiotherapist), runners-up Carl Miller (Lead Radiographer), Rebekah McKenna (Scrub Nurse);

n Respectful and Caring Award. Winner Kirsten Johnson (Epilepsy Nurse Specialist), runners-up Diane Best (Drug and Alcohol Nurse Specialist), Laura Berry (Chemotherapy Nurse);

n Efficient and Safe Award. Winner Fiona Wright (Senior Orthotist), runners-up Jessica Newton (Senior Sexual Health Nurse), Karen Evans (Diabetes Specialist Nurse);

n Student of the Year Award. Winners Amy Purcicoe (Student Physiotherapist), runners-up Becki Stone (Student Midwife), Stacey Leslie (Student Nurse);

n Support Worker of the Year Award. Winner Tom Frew (Occupational Therapy Technical Instructor), runners-up Michelle Morgan (Healthcare Assistant), Pippa Green (Therapy Assistant), Susan Holmes (Healthcare Assistant);

n Chief Nurse Award Winner. Sarah Addlesee (Nurse Advisor – Patient Safety), runners-up Helen Barker (Ward Leader), Lee Orgill (Emergency Nurse Practitioner), Samantha Riley (Senior Physiotherapist).

In total there were a record number of 237 nominations for individuals from patients, visitors and Sherwood Forest Hospitals staff across all of the categories, with the eventual winners judged by a panel led by Chief Nurse Suzanne Banks.

She said: “The judging panel had such a hard job just getting to a shortlist of candidates, let alone the final winners.

“It was really inspiring that so many colleagues and members of the public had taken the time to nominate people that they felt were making a difference, and there were so many examples of outstanding care.

“I’d like to congratulate all of the winners and runners up, and thank them all on behalf of the Trust, and most importantly our patients, for the care, dedication and professionalism they display day in, day out.”