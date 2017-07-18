Road is renamed in war hero’s honour

A Warsop war hero has been recognised with a new street named in his honour in his hometown.

Street signs have now been installed to recognise the renaming of the A60 inner relief road in Warsop as Robert Bye Way.

The road is named in honour of Sergeant Robert Bye, who was awarded the Victoria Cross for his efforts in World War One.

Mary Moody, aged 89, Sgt Bye’s only surviving child, said: “I am very proud that a road has been named after my father. They are really nicely done and it is lovely.

“My father was a straight talking and kind man. He was also a modest man who never hardly talked about his VC.”

Sgt Bye was awarded the Victoria Cross by King George V at Buckingham Palace on September 5, 1917.

He was honoured for his leadership in the third Battle of Ypres, Belgium, on August 31, 1917.

Born in Wales, he came to live in Warsop in 1925 with his wife, Mabel, they had two sons and two daughters.

Sgt Bye died on August 23, 1962, aged 72.

He was laid to rest in Warsop Cemetery with full military honours.

Warsop resident Adrian Hardy, who put forward the street name change said: “I set out two years ago to get a road named after Sgt Bye in the town he called his home as recognition by the town seemed to be lacking.

“I am pleased that goal has now been achieved after Warsop Parish Council agreed to the project and to pay for the signs to be erected.”