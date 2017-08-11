REVEALED: shortlist for annual nurse awards at hospitals

The final shortlist has been announced for the annual Chief Nurse Awards, run by the trust that operates King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton and Mansfield Community Hospital.

More than 200 nominations were received from staff, patients and visitors in seven categories. Now a panel of judges has whittled them down to just 23, from whom the winners will be announced at a special ceremony, hosted by Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust at Kelham House in Newark on Tuesday, August 22.

The shortlist is -- Chief Nurse Award: Helen Barker (ward sister), Lee Orgill (primary nurse), Samantha Riley (senior physiotherapist), Sarah Addlesee (nurse adviser). Support Worker Of The Year: Michelle Morgan (healthcare assistant), Pippa Green (therapy assistant practitioner), Susan Holmes (healthcare assistant), Tom Frew (occupational therapy technical instructor).

Student Of The Year: Amy Purcicoe (student physiotherapist), Becki Stone (student midwife), Stacey Leslie (student nurse). Efficient And Safe Award: Fiona Wright (senior orthotist), Jessica Newton (senior sexual-health nurse), Karen Evans (diabetes specialist midwife).

Respectful And Caring Award: Diane Best (drug and alcohol specialist midwife), Kirsten Johnson (epilepsy nurse specialist), Laura Berry (chemotherapy nurse). Aspiring And Improving Award: Carl Miller (superintendent radiographer), Laura Millward (oncology physiotherapist), Rebekah McKenna (theatre staff nurse). Communicating And Working Together Award: Dee Millhouse (physiotherapist), Karin Noorbergen (senior occupational therapist), Ryan Inumerable (Macmillan nurse).

THE quality of the nominations received for the annual awards has been hailed as “outstanding”.

Suzanne Banks, chief nurse for the Sherwood Forest trust, said: “The panel of judges had a tough job. It was fantastic to read so many outstanding nominations.

“All those shortlisted should take real pride in the fact that a colleague or a patient has taken the time and effort to nominate them for the care they provide. Our nurses, midwives, therapists, healthcare support workers and students are committed to compassionate care for patients on a daily basis.”