Residents demand immigration control in MP’s Brexit survey

Nearly three-quarters of Ashfield residents who took part in MP Gloria De Piero’s Brexit survey would like to see immigration controls imposed for EU citizens who want to come and live in the UK.

A huge 87 per cent of respondents said that they supported free trade with the EU so that British businesses do not have to pay to sell to EU countries and European businesses do not have to pay to sell to Britain.

More than 1,200 people completed the online survey which was launched to find out what constituents want from Britain leaving the EU.

Seventy-three per cent of respondents said they would like to see controls on EU residents who want to come and live here, while border control was the single biggest concern for those who took part in the survey.

Trade with EU countries and funding for developments in areas like Ashfield were the other top issues that people said they were concerned about. Of those who completed the survey, 59 per cent said they voted to leave the EU in the referendum. Thirty-nine per cent voted to remain, and two per cent did not vote.

In June’s EU referendum, 70 per cent of voters in Ashfield constituency voted to leave, with 30 per cent voting to remain in the EU.

Fifty-eight per cent of respondents to Gloria’s survey were male and 42 per cent female. Half of those who completed the survey were aged between 51 and 70-years-old. Only seven per cent were under 30.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents think that MPs should have the opportunity to debate the terms of Brexit before they are agreed.

Ms De Piero said: “It is great that so many people have taken part in the survey and have had their say on what they want to see happen now the UK has voted to leave the European Union.

“I have said before that if MPs vote on Brexit, I will vote to leave the European Union because that is what the vast majority of people wanted.”

“Having this information from the survey means that I will now be able to push the Government to secure a Brexit deal that the people of Ashfield want and that works for them.”

In Parliament, Ms De Piero voted in favour of a motion that stated that the Commons would respect the decision of the British people to leave the EU but called on the Prime Minister to publish the Government’s plans for Brexit before Article 50 is invoked.