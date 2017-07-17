Reports from the courts

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Theft

Christopher Bickerton, 37, of Mickledale Lane Bilsthorpe pleaded guilty to stealing Paco Rabane Fragrance to the value of £60 from Boots. He was committed to prison for 10 weeks, with £115 victim surcharge. Offence so serious because of a history of offending and failure to comply with previous order- offences whilst on bail and post-sentence supervision.

Craig William Maltby, 31, of Percival Close Sutton, admitted stealing razor blades worth £77, 12 cans of Lynx deodorant and razor blades to the value of £61.50 from Wilkinsons. He was jailed for a total of six weeks an ordered to pay compensation of £138.50. Offence serious because of history and failure to comply with previous orders.

Aaron James Turner, 29, of Sherwood Street, Mansfield pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £15 from Poundland. He was dishcarged conditionally for 12 months, with costs of £50 and £20 victim surcharge.

Jay Cooper Burchell, 26,of Church street, Sutton admitted stealing lead from a roof of value unknown. He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. He also admitted resisting a constable in the execution of her duty. He was committed to prison for a total of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £75 with £85 costs.

Kelly Ann Maltby, 38, of Frederick street, Mansfield pleaded guilty to stealing clothing worth £120 belonging to the Factory Shop. She also pleaded guilty to a series of thefts from Boyes, including cold remedy tablets at £2.99, toiletries and trainers value £20.91 and £45 worth of Lynx body spray. She was committed to prison for a total of 15 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £60.

Jake Henry O’Brian of Commercial Gate, Mansfield stole a quantity of jewellery belonging to Marshall’s Jewellers. He also pleaded guilty to destroying a kitchen door window. A community order was made with a rehabilitation requirement and he was ordered to pay £3,000 compensation.

Threats

Gregory Jukes, 50, of Princes Street Mansfield pleaded guilty to using threatening abusive or insulting behaviour towards a woman. A community order was made with an alcohol treatment requirement for nine months and a rehabilitation activity requirement. He was fined £50 with compensation of £100.

Breach

Steven John Roberts, 41, of Blake Crescent Ravensdale admitted breaching a supervision requirement following release from prison. A supervision order was made with a two month curfew with electronic monitoring.

Roland Michael Forsdick, 27, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court by failing to attend. New and varied requirement a curfew with electronic monitoring until August 6 2017,

Marc Christopher Childerley, 25, admitted breaching a supervision requirement after a period of imprisonment and non payment of a fine of £395 imposed in September 2015. He was committed to prison for 14 days.

Miscellaneous

John Stevenson, 44, of Lawrence Avenue Kirkby, admitted damaging a window belonging to Ashfield District Council. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months with costs of £85 and ordered to pay compensation of £100.

Rebecca Marie Willis, 36, of High Street Mansfield Woodhouse pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £20.

Motoring

Robert Andrew Waudby, 25, of Rudington Court, Mansfield pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance. He was committed to prison for a total of eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Kelly Ann Bower, 29, of Dalestorth Street Sutton admitted driving with 86mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath where the legal limit is 35mcg. She was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £400 with £85 costs and victim surcharge of £40.

Jake Preston, 23, of Church Drive Shirebrook pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months with £85 costs and victim surcharge of £32.

Thomas James Smith, 18, of The Quadrangle Blidworth admitted damaging the roof of a Toyota Yaris. He was fined £130 and ordered to pay compensation of £500.

Gary Smith, 53, of Royal Oak Drive Selston admitted driving with 53mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £400 with costs of £400 and costs of £300.

Drugs

Christopher Michael Beniston, 29, of Mapplewells Crescent, Sutton pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He was committed to prison for four weeks because aggravated by record of similar offending. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months, with victim surcharge of £115.

Jaroslaw Bak, 39, of Howard Road, Mansfield pleaded guilty to possessing three tablets of methylenedioxymethylamphetamine, a class A drug. He also pleaded guilty to possessing 34gms of cannabis and a quantity of amphetamine. He was committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months, with an alcohol treatment requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement for nine months. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Damian John Stansfield, 25, of Princess Street Mansfield pleaded guilty to producing 12 cannabis plants. A community order was made with a 160 hours unpaid work requirement, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.