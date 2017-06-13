Reports from the courts

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Theft

Carl Patrick Limb, 34, of Outram street Sutton admitted to stealing £4 cash from a woman, and three counts of interfering with a car with the intention of theft. He was committed to prison for 10 weeks. Offences committed during a period on licence.

Richard Gary Coker, 40, of High Street Stanton Hill pleaded guilty to jointly entering Halfords as a trespasser and stealing cycles to the value of £700. It was a further offence committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence. He was committed to prison for a total of 36 weeks.

Callum Anthony Jackson, 34, of Valley Road Bilsthorpe pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £66.99 from Boots. He was committed to prison for 18 weeks. Offence so serious because of record for similar offending on post sentence supervision and not complying. He was ordered to pay victim surcharge of £115.

Violence

Marcin Mierzejewski, 33, of reindeer Street, Mansfield pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. He also admitted assaulting a constable in the execution of her duty. He was committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. The defendant must comply with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 20 days and unpaid work requirement of 150 hours in the next 12 months, with costs of £200.

Aaron Leggett, 24, of Mount Crescent, Warsop, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours unpaid work, with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £85.

Jasmine Hope Hamilton, 20, of Nesbitt Street Sutton pleaded guilty to assaulting a male by beating. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 10 days, She was fined £25 with £85 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Kelsie Georgia Stanley, 18, of Wellbeck Street, Sutton pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and a constable in the execution of his duty. She was committed to prison for a total of nine weeks suspended for 12 months. A rehabilitation activity requirement was imposed of 25 days, with compensation of £50.

Driving

Andrew Anthony Marriott, 34, of West Street Warsop Vale admitted driving with 180mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood where the legal limit is 80mg. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months, fined £296 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Tori Lawrence, 32, of Thorneywood Avenue Kirkby pleaded guilty to driving with 123 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcg, whilst disqualified. She was disqualified from driving for eight years and committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for two years. The defendant must have treatment for alcohol dependency for nine months and take part in a 25 days rehabilitation requirement. She was ordered to pay costs of £85 and £115 victim surcharge.

Craig Quincey, 35, of Crampton Avenue Mansfield pleaded guilty to failing to stop and report an accident. He was fined £537 with £53 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

John James Hill, 37, of Bowne Street Sutton pleaded guilty to driving with 47mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months and fined £175 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Callum Patrick Hibbitt, 21, of York Avenue Jacksdale admitted driving while disqualified from holding a driving licence. He was disqualified from driving for three months with £36 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

David Simon Dolby, 49, of Little Lane Huthwaite admitted driving with 125 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was committed to prison for 18 weeks. Offence so serious because of previous conviction in 2005. Children involved. He was disqualified from driving for three years with victim surcharge of £115.

Brandon Kyle Newton, 18, of Brookfield Avenue Sutton, pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. He was fined £250 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Jordan Lee White, 21, of Hibbert Road, Mansfield pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and failing to stop for police. He was committed to prison for 9 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.

Drugs

Dale Simon Wallington, 37, of Wood Street, Mansfield admitted possession of class B drug amphetamine. He was fined £60 with victim surcharge of £30.

Miscellaneous

Katie Mannix, 42, of Park Avenue Kirkby was found guilty of non-payment of a fine of £1,497.30. She was committed to custody for 32 days suspended. Reason was culpable neglect to pay.

Sean Michael Bennett, 33, of Mill Lane Edwinstowe pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly. He was fined £60 with victim surcharge of £30.

Jason Michael Peabody, 37, of Northfield Close Sutton was found guilty of breaching a restraining order prohibiting him from an address. He was committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months. he was given a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days, with victim surcharge of £115.

Daniel James Singleton, 21, of Blake Crescent Mansfield was found guilty of non-payment of a fine of £811.00. He was committed to prison for 14 days in default of payment of £520.

Hugh Thomson, 26, of Stewart Way Annesley admitted failing without reasonable excuse to comply with a curfew by removing a personal identification device. He was fined £40 with £60 costs.

Shane Dean Hill, 26, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield admitted being in possession of a loaded shotgun without a licence. He was committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85. the ammunition was ordered to be destroyed.

Paul Richard Brown, 49, of Birch Road Ollertonn pleaded guilty to having a machete in a public place. He was committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months. It was his second bladed article offence. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Harrassment

Robbie Lee Garrity, 23, of Bentinck Street Mansfield admitted using threatening words or behaviour to a woman. He was committed to prison for a total of 22 weeks. The offence was within a short period of a suspended sentence against same injured party. A restraining order was made and victim surcharge of £115 imposed.