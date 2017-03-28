Reports from the courts

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Nathan Anthony Jarvis 30, of Sherwood Street Kirkby admitted assaulting two women by beating them. He also admitted assaulting a constable on the execution of their duty. He was committed to prison for a total of 25 weeks.

Richard Green 30 of Sherwood Oaks Business Park Mansfield admitted assaulting a woman. He was ordered to pay compensation of £100 with costs of £85.

Stephen John Patrick Price 27 of Tennyson Street Mansfield, was found guilty of assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty. He was committed to prison for a total of 13 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £100. A community order was made with an unpaid work requirement of 80 hours within the next 12 months.

Lewis Dennis Rogers 30 of Highfield Road Clipstone admitted assaulting a man . he was ordered to pay compensation of £50.

Andrew Brocklehurst 38 of Bretby Court Mansfield, was found guilty of assaulting a man. He was fined £300 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £200. No compensation was ordered because there was a degree of provocation at the outset of the incident.

Lee Bestwick 40, of Southwell Close Kirkby, pleaded guilty to assaulting a female and a male by beating them. A community order was made with a requirement to take part in an accredited programme. He was fined £50 with a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Theft

Lisa Mason 31, of Chatsworth street, Sutton admitted stealing various items to the value of £364 from ASDA. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months with £20 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Victoria Munn, 21, of Sutton, pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £364 from ASDA. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months with victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Rebecca Blackburn 39 of Greendale Crescent Clipstone pleaded guilty to stealing one bottle of cider worth £2.69 from the Co-op. She was discharged conditionally for six months with costs of £45 and victim surcharge of £20.

Motoring

Jack Butcher 22, of Beacon Drive Kirkby pleaded guilty to driving with more than the specified limit of controlled drug THC in his blood. He also admitted driving without a license he was disqualified from driving for 18 months with £85 costs and victim surcharge of £30.

Reneusz Samczuik 32 of Broomhill Lane Mansfield, pleaded guilty to driving with 57 mcg of alcohol per 100 ml of breath where the legal limit is 35mcg. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months, fined £294 with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30.

Lenford Swift 26 admitted driving without insurance. He was fined £120 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Shaun Liley 51 of Spring Road Sutton admitted failing to provided a specimen of breath for analysis. He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance. A community order was made with a 100 hours unpaid work requirement. He was disqualified from driving for 28 months with costs of £625 and victim surcharge of £85.

Ben Hendry 49, of Riley avenue Sutton pleaded guilty to driving with 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 ml of blood where the legal limit is 80 mg. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months with £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Daniel Thomas Parnill 27 of Bakers Lane Cuckney, admitted driving with 55 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and unlawfully taking and causing damage to a vehicle. A community order was made with a 150 hours unpaid work requirement within the next 12 months. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, with £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Karl Pont 23 of Portland Road Selston, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop after causing damage to another vehicle. He also admitted setting a car on fire on land comprising a carriageway namely Mansfield Road in consequence of which a road user was interrupted or endangered .A community order was made with a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for 16 weeks. He was disqualified from driving for two years. There were costs imposed of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Harrasment

Karl Huckerby 27, of Outram street Sutton admitted harassing a woman by sending messages to her. He also admitted disclosing a private sexual photograph of her without her consent. There had been a sustained campaign and he indicated he intended to ruin her life and upload naked photos with the intention of embarrassing her at her place of work. He was committed to prison for a total of eight weeks suspended for 12 months, with £85 costs and victim surcharge of £115.

Kathleen Janet Battarbee of Darwin Drive Ollerton admitted sending voicemail messages to a male which conveyed a threat. She was discharged conditionally for six months with a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

drugs

Andrew Kenneth Cocker 36 of Longstone Way Mansfield admitted possessing a quantity of cannabis. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and victim surcharge of £30. the drugs were ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.

Miscellaneous

Damien Michael Swain 20 of Percival Crescent Sutton admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was discharged conditionally for six months with victim surcharge of £20.

Frank Roberts 67, of Northfield Park Mansfield Woodhouse admitted assaulting a man and using threatening behaviour. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £50, victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Patricia Annie Burns 53, of Laurel Avenue Church Warsop, admitted committing fraud by dishonestly gaining a total of £4,568 while a team leader at Morrisons. A community order was made with an unpaid work requirement of 200 hours within the next 12 months, She was ordered to pay compensation of £4,568

Dale Pickering 28 of Bishops Walk Church Warsop, pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable and admitted being drunk and disorderly. A community order was made with an alcohol treatment requirement. He was ordered to pay £85 compensation and he was fined £50 with £85 costs.

Paul Gregory 31 of Castle Mews Mansfield Woodhouse admitted being drunk and disorderly. He ws fined £80 with costs of £50 and victim surcharge of £30.

breach

Craig Siggee 23, of Sulby Close Forest Town, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Nottinghamhsire Magistrates’ Court. A suspended sentence of imprisonment of 14 weeks suspended for two years implemented as a sentence of 10 weeks.

Martin Purewal 30, of Halfmoon Drive Kirkby was found guilty of non-payment of fine of £145. He was committed to custody for seven days suspended.

Jaelen Mead 18 of Welbeck street, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to entering Westgate Mansfield while prohibited by a criminal behaviour order. He was fined £50 with a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Criminal damage

Martin Tomasz Wietrzycki 24, of Central Drive Shirebrook, pleaded guilty to damaging a window and furniture to the value of £2167.92 belonging to Harveys Portland Retail Park Mansfield. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £2167.92 .