Reports from the Court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Violence

Daniel Amatt, 26, of Botany Avenue Mansfield pleaded guilty to assaulting a man. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement and an unpaid work requirement for 120 hours. He was ordered to pay compensation of £50 with a victim surcharge of £85.

Ryan Callum Simms, 25, of Hall Street, Mansfield admitted assaulting a man by beating him. He was committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 25 days. He was ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Christopher Brian Cox, 30, of Westfield Lane Mansfield admitted assaulting a female by beating her on five occasions. He was committed to prison for four months suspended for 18 months. He was ordered to take part in a building better relationships programme with a rehabilitation activity requirement. A restraining order was made.

Josie Gaffney, 41, of Ashland Road, Sutton pleaded guilty to assaulting a male by beating him. A community order was made with a 60 hours unpaid work requirement. She was ordered to pay compensation of £150 and costs of £85.

Darren Martin Hunt,37, of Kirkby Road, Sutton was found guilty of three counts of assaulting a female by beating her. A community order was made with an alcohol treatment requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement of five days. A restraining order was made. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay compensation of £250 and costs of £200.

Jeremy Luke Kabia. 42, of Stuart Avenue Forest Town pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and using threatening behaviour. He was committed to prison for 16 weeks and ordered to pay £250 compensation and £100 costs.

Leigh Mary Ashwell, 28, of Layton Burroughs Mansfield, admitted assaulting a female by beating her. She also admitted possessing cannabis. The offences were carried out while subject to a conditional discharge order. She was committed to prison for a total of 33 weeks, with victim surcharge of £115.

Theft

Rebecca Louise Hartshorn, 22, of Woodhouse Road, Mansfield pleaded guilty to stealing clothing and razors valued at £104 from Asda. A community order was made with an 80 hours unpaid work requirement. an £85 victim surcharge was imposed and as the offence was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence order, the period was extended by 6 months.

Razvan Anrei Roman, 28, of Mount Street, Mansfield admitted stealing four pairs of sunglasses from TK Maxx and having a pair of pliers for use in connection with the theft. A community order was made with an 80 hours unpaid work requirement, costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £85.

Dennis Robert Fairbanks, 24, of George Street, Mansfield admitted stealing a Sony speaker worth £69.99 from Boots. The offence was committed during a suspended sentence order. A community order was made with victim surcharge of £85. The court heard he had health issues and committed the theft for food. No benefits were due because of a lack of identity and will never have help to sort this.

Miscellaneous

Dumitru Serban-Sardaru, 30, of Second Avenue, Forest Town admitted carrying an offensive weapon, a metal bar. He was fined £300 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Lorraine Kym Louise Jamieson, 24, of Elton Close Mansfield admitted using threatening behaviour to a man and damaging a Mitsubushi Shogun car. A community order was made with a six month alcohol treatment requirement with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days. She was ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Breach

Lee Kemp, 38 of Greasley Court, Mansfield admitted he failed to comply with a community sentence order. He was fined £100 with £60 costs.

Richard Moesby, 39, of Sutton Road, Huthwaite admitted failing to comply with a community order. The order was made more onerous by additional two day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Motoring

Jaelen Tziah Mead, 18, of New Lane Stanton Hill pleaded guilty to driving with 44 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood where the legal limit is 35 mcg. He also admitted driving without insurance or a licence. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £80 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Thangawadivel Pirabhakaran,40, of Westield Lane, Mansfield admitted driving with 117 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood when the legal limit is 80mg. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120, with victim surcharge of £30 and £85 costs.

David Salmond, 65, of Bishops Walk Church Warsop, admitted driving with 93 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 23 months a community order of 10 days was made, with victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Zak Mosley, 21, of Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield was proved in his absence to have driven without due care and attention. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £660 with £66 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Drugs

Andrew Brown, 30, of Midworth Street Mansfield admitted possession of amphetamine, a class B drug. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months with victim surcharge of £20.

Fraud

Robert Michael Clark, 34, of High Hazels Drive Huthwaite pleaded guilty to fraud. In occupying a position of care worker he dishonestly abused his position to gain £70 for himself. A community order was made with a 60 hour unpaid work requirement, compensation of £70 and victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.