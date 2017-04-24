Who is standing for election in Sutton West?

It may have been overshadowed by the calling of a General Election in June, but voters will go to the polls before that to elect local councillors.

All seats at Nottinghamshire County Council are up for election on Thursday, May 4.

Tom Hollis, Ashfield Independents.

The council is currently made of 67 councillors, across 54 divisions.

Although officially under No Overall Control, it is led by the Labour Party, who hold 32 seats, ahead of the Tories with 21. There are also five Liberal Democrat councillors, four Ashfield Independents and two Mansfield Independent Forum members and three Independents.

After the election, 66 councillors will represent 55 divisions. Voters in Sutton West division will elect one councillor to represent them. We asked all parties to submit details about their candidates.

SUTTON WEST

Glenys Maxwell, Labour.

John Baker (Con)

Tom Hollis (AIWAYR)

Tom lives in Sutton with his partner Hannah. Tom was born and grew up locally. He says: “I love living in this area and always have done. I was born at King’s Mill Hospital and grew up in Sutton. Since leaving school I have been involved in many community projects. Working with community groups, residents and our schools, I have seen first-hand the gap between our local communities and what the Council provides.” Tom has been proud to get Common Road, Sutton Road and many other local streets resurfaced in his past four years as county councillor. His successful petition means Carsic Road will also be resurfaced this year. He says: “Highways improvements are a huge deal across Carsic and Huthwaite. That’s why I am so pleased with the Ashfield Independents’ key pledge to invest £1 million more in roads and pavements, every year, if we are elected.”

Glenys Maxwell (Lab)

Moira Sansom, UKIP.

Glenys is making a firm commitment to the communities of Sutton West to continue the fantastic work she has carried out over the past six years as a district councillor if she is elected as the county councillor on May 4. She made it possible for the Huthwaite hub to have its home under the library in Huthwaite. The Hub is a valuable asset to the community, drawing people from all walks of life to make friends and learn new skills. Glenys runs the local youth vlub, is a trustee of the newly formed Huthwaite Hub. Glenys also actively takes part in supporting the community and making it a better place to live including improving the local environment with events such as litter picks. Glenys always puts her community first. She is someone who cares deeply about the community she has lived in for more than 40 years and will always put the residents first.

Moira Sansom (UKIP)

I have been an Ashfield resident all my life. Living through its transition from a thriving, prosperous community, to an area in dire need of rejuvenation. From being a union shop steward in the 90s, I have watched as the established parties have conspired between themselves to turn our townships into economic wastelands. The welfare state at breaking point, care in chaos. Youngsters deprived of their industrial future, older workers written off as too expensive in a cheap labour market. Ashfield people are good people, trying to build good communities. But we need to be provided with good services, laws, environment and prospects. I am not a political animal, but someone needs to break the mould of our being ignored, neglected, used and taken for granted. It’s time to change petty, party politics, for common-sense policies which centre around the residents. Make your vote count – vote UKIP.

Key

AIWAYR – Ashfield Independents Working All Year Round;

Con – The Conservative Party;

Lab – The Labour Party;

UKIP – UK Independence Party.