Mansfield MP slams cut to MPs in boundary review

Mansfield MP Alan Meale has responded to the news that North Nottinghamshire could lose a Labour-held seat as part of proposed plans to redraw the boundary map for parliamentary seats.

A draft plan was unveiled on Tuesday, September 13 containing plans to dissolve wards in the Gedling seat completely into other areas, while Hucknall is to be split from Mark Spencer’s Sherwood constituency and become part of a new Broxtowe & Hucknall seat.

Sir Alan Meale blasted the plans and suggested they were “undemocratic”.

He said: “At a time when they are cutting the total number of seats from 650 to 600, the Conservative Part is increasing the size of the House of Lords. We’re going to have fewer elected members and more un-elected members.

“How is that democratic?”

The plans could mean a loss of 25 labour seats and Conservatives have also slammed the potential loss of 17 of their constituencies, with the cut in seats said to save around £66 million each year.

Sir Alan added: “There’s always accusations about gerrymandering and the changes previously reflect there has been a lot of that in the past, We’re in the minority and the reshaping that’s going on now doesn’t suit us as the opposition, but it suits the government very well.

“Taking on more constituents will also mean more work and more pressure on MPs.”