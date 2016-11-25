Labour success in Mansfield by-election

Labour has held on to the Warsop Carrs seat on Mansfield District Council.

The party won the by-election held yesterday, Thursday, November 24, following the death of serving councillor Peter Crawford earlier this year.

Labour candidate Andrew Burgin, of Sycamore Street, Church Warsop, secured 48 per cent of the vote to be elected, ahead of Independent Debra Barlow, who attracted 35 per cent of the votes.

UKIP’s Raymond Forster was third, with 12 per cent, ahead of Tory Daniel Redfern, with 4 per cent.

The result:

Debra Barlow, Independent – 211 votes;

Andrew Burgin, Labour – 285 votes;

Raymond Forster, UKIP - 74 votes;

Daniel Redfern, Conservative – 25 votes.

Turnout was 22.17 per cent. No ballot papers were rejected.

The result means the council is now made up of 17 Mansfield Independent Forum members, 17 Labour representatives and two UKIP councillors, led by mayor Kate Allsop, of the Independent Forum.

