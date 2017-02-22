Search

Police re-appeal after Connor Revill, 14, dies in South Normanton crash

Floral tributes on Fordbridge Lane, South Normanton, following the fatal crash.

Police are re-appealing for information after a collision which claimed the life of a much-loved 14-year-old boy.

Police were called to Fordbridge Lane in South Normanton shortly before 8pm on Sunday to reports that a boy on a push scooter had been in collision with a black Ford Fusion. The youngster has now been formally identified as Connor Revill.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: "A 27-year-old man arrested following the collision has been released on bail while we continue our inquiries.

"We're now asking anyone who saw a black Ford Fusion being driven in the area that evening, prior to the collision, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 17000073193."