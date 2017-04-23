Police appeal after robbery at Mansfield Woodhouse post office

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a post office robbery in Mansfield Woodhouse.

It happened at 11.50am yesterday (Saturday, April 22) when two males wearing dark clothing and balaclavas entered the Post Office on Station Street.

They threatened staff and attacked tills before leaving with a quantity of cash.

They made off in a four-door black Peugeot 207 S that had been recently stolen in the local area.

Officers are urging anyone with information about the robbery, including any sightings of a car similar to the one described which was in the area or parked in suspicious circumstances, to get in touch.

If you can help call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 306 of Saturday 22 April 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.