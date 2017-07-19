Piano strikes a chord with King’s Mill Hospital patients

A new piano has provided music to the ears of patients, staff and visitors at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton.

The piano struck a chord after it was donated by local resident Helen Vine, who thought it would be an ideal addition for the hospital.

It was officially unveiled by chief nurse Suzanne Banks and two members of staff, Eleanor Shaw, from the urology team, and Ashley Pridmore, of the microbiology team, who all played some pieces on it.

Suzanne said: “I think the piano will be a really good feature for our patients and staff. Music can be very therapeutic, and I would encourage enyone who can play the piano to come and show off their skills. The acoustics of our building are brilliant so, hopefully, it will add a calming tone to the entrance area of the hospital.”

Members of the public are welcome to play the piano at any time.