Pair attempted to steal hot tub

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information after an attempted theft of a hot tub from a property in Shakespeare Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse.

It happened at 3am on Tuesday, April 25.

It was reported that two males had cut pipes and cables to the hot tub and tried to remove it from a garden but they ran off towards Slant Lane after being disturbed.

Officers gave crime prevention advice to the victims and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 86 of Tuesday, April 25 or call Crimestopper anonymously on 0800 555 111.