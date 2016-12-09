Opticians donate hi-vis vests to school pupils

Specsavers in Sutton-in-Ashfield donated high visibility vests to youngsters at a local school to mark National Road Safety Week.

Staff visited Leamington Primary School to deliver 100 vests and hand out road safety activity sheets which help to teach children how to keep safe while out and about on the roads.

Staff from the store also spent the week urging drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to make a pledge to stay sharp on the roads and help prevent the 2,900 casualties caused each year due to poor driver vision.

Nigel Davidson, store director said: “Road safety awareness is something we aim to educate the community about from a young age, which is why it is particularly important that we ensure youngsters are prepared during the darker months.

“We were very pleased to donate the vests to the school, and hope that it means that drivers in the area are more aware of the children when visibility is poor.

“I was shocked to learn that poor driver vision alone leads to 55 casualties every single week and costs an estimated £33 million.

“A regular eye examination is a legal requirement for drivers but it is your responsibility to ensure you are having your eyes tested.”