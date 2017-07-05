COLUMN: Working to keep my promise for Mansfield

This last week or two have seen huge steps forward, settling in at Westminster and getting my constituency office organised here in Mansfield too.

You may have seen the office now coming together on Church Street and I collected the keys on Monday.

My new team in the constituency are putting things together and we will be fully open for business very soon. I’m starting to book in surgery dates so please do get in touch with the office if you want to book an appointment – email ben.bradley.mp@parliament.uk and I’ll also share a phone number ASAP.

I promised in the election I would ‘shout up’ for Mansfield and I am working to keep that promise. I made my first speech in the House last week about the history of Mansfield and Warsop, and about some of the issues that were raised in the campaign during a Brexit debate, where I also called for an end to free movement as a priority in negotiations.

I talked about our election result locally and Labour’s very unclear message on Brexit during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, and on Thursday I raised the proposal for a Mansfield Mining Museum with the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. I have and will continue to post all of my contributions on my Facebook Page so do ‘like’ it to keep up with what I’m doing on your behalf. Just head to Facebook.com/benbradleymansfield.

It’s been a really busy few weeks obviously since the election, a bit of a shock to the system to be honest, getting sorted with offices, staff and everything else but now as we start to find more of a routine I hope to be out and about across the constituency as much as possible over the coming weeks. Look forward to meeting you.