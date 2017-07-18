COLUMN: Where is our money?

I want to start my column this week with some fantastic business news for Ashfield.

Three of our local companies have been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for international trade – Abacus Lighting, Romo, which creates exclusive fabric and wall coverings, and Sanglier. which manufactures adhesive canisters and industrial aerosols.

This prestigious award recognises their contribution to international trade and research has shown that receiving this prize often leads to increased international sales.

Before I travelled down to Parliament last Monday, I attended a presentation at Abacus. It was an honour to be there and I am so pleased that three Ashfield businesses have been recognised for their achievements.

You will all have seen that the Conservatives have managed to prop up their minority government by doing a deal with the DUP. In exchange for their support, the DUP has secured an extra £1bn for Northern Ireland. What I want to know is – where is the extra cash to support this area? T

The East Midlands receives a low amount of government spending per head compared to other regions. In 2015/16, we got £8,200 funding per head, while in Northern Ireland they got £11,000. With this new deal they will get even more cash while we are left further behind, suffering the effects of Tory austerity cuts. In my view the Tories have proven time and again that they don’t care about this area. That needs to change.

I recently met with the new chairman of Sherwood Forest Hospitals, John McDonald. I was pleased to hear that King’s Mill Hospital is performing even though it is a difficult time for our NHS.

I was also reassured to hear that following the terrible Grenfell Tower fire, the cladding on the hospital building has been tested and is not a fire risk. The new management team at the trust is now in place and I am looking forward to a period of stability for patients and the community.