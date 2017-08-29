COLUMN: Plenty of options for youngsters after results

Many students, and indeed parents, will now be feeling a sense of relief following receipt of A-level and GCSE exam results in the last couple of weeks.

It’s now time for them to consider how they want to progress further with their education.

The number of young people weighing up their options is greater than ever, whether it’s them confirming a place at sixth form or on a college course, taking up an apprenticeship, seeking out work placements or looking at taking a gap year.

Most young people will accept one of these options .

But there will be a small number of students who may not have got the results they were hoping for so they need support and independent advice and guidance about what is the best setting for them going forward.

The new administration at County Hall has recently published ‘Your Nottinghamshire Your Future’ which places families, education and skills firmly at the heart of its vision.

We are wholly committed to ensuring that businesses across the county have access to a confident, well-educated and skilled workforce of the future.

We’re also committed to addressing the skills shortages, both at the council and in the wider area, by making sure that apprentices make up 2.3 per cent of the total workforce of the county council by 2020.

Recruitment for a variety of apprenticeship roles has been taking place over recent months including positions in business administration, customer services, youth work, ICT, catering, teaching assistants, facilities management and residential childcare.

We have been inundated with applications and this confirms that apprenticeships are now very much part of the post-exam mix of options.

It has become increasingly apparent in recent years that more students are now reflecting on which route will best get them where they want to go career-wise, perhaps without the related costs of a university education.

The choices available to today’s students indicate that there is something for everyone and that no-one needs to make a rash decision or embark on a course they are not suited to.

I would also like to take this opportunity to offer my thanks to the hundreds of dedicated teachers across the county who provide excellent support at this time of year to the students who may need further help in deciding their next steps.

Further information about apprenticeships, including a link to current vacancies at the county council is available at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/apprenticeships