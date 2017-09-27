Search

Poundland launches new sex toy range - everything for £1

The new range will help you spice things up in the bedroom even if you are on a budget!
Spicing things up in the bedroom just got a whole lot cheaper as Poundland have launched a new range of sex toys ranging from 'viagra' to vibrating love rings.

Looks like Christmas may have just come early!