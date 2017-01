It’s official, East Midlanders walk more than people in any other region.

Research shows that we take an average of 8,557 steps a day, compared to the UK average of 7,358. Almost half of UK adults - 49 per cent - now monitor their daily steps, the NHS recommends aiming for 10,000 per day - the equivalent of around 8km or 5 miles. How about one of these East Midlands walks to boost your daily steps...