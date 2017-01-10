Notts woman, 95, woke to find burglars searching bedroom drawers

Vile burglars searched a Mansfield pensioner's room while she slept in her bed and made off with a purse and cash.

Nottinghamshire police are appealing for information after the 95-year-old woman woke up to find two men in her bedroom, searching all her drawers and cupboards.

The woman is said to be 'extremely upset' after the incident at around 5pm in Birding Street, Mansfield on Wednesday, January 4.

They took her cream-coloured purse which had about £100 in it.

Detective Constable John Wilson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The two men ran from her home leaving her extremely upset and distressed. Whilst shaken at the time she is now being comforted by her family.

"The men had collected some of her items in her living room but left them behind in their rush to leave.

"We are appealing for any information relating to these two men. We’d like to hear from anyone who saw two people running along Birding Street at that time, acting suspiciously nearby or who has found a cream coloured purse in the area."

If you can help call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 70 of 4 January, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.