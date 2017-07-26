Notts men face questions in Spanish court over fall death of newly-wed woman

Four Nottinghamshire men are today facing questions from a Spanish judge over the mystery death of a newly-wed holidaymaker who plunged 100 ft from their balcony, according to online reports.

Ricky Gammon, 31, a tattooed cage-fighter from Hucknall, 27-year-old Hucknall heating engineer Callum Northridge, Daniel Bailey, 32, from Papplewick, and Anthony Holehouse, 34, from Mansfield, were today summoned back to Benidorm to be quizzed at a private hearing concerning the death of Kirsty Maxwell in April.

The 27-year-old died instantly in the fall from their tenth floor apartment, having spent the night drinking with a group of friends on a hen party.

Their lawyer Roberto Sanchez told MailOnline they will protest their innocence and say they had nothing to do with the tragic death of Mrs Maxwell who had been married for just seven months at the time of her death.

He said: ‘They had nothing to do with this woman’s death and want to cooperate as much as they can.’

All four have protested their innocence and previously told their lawyer they had no idea why Maxwell, who was five times over the Spanish drink drive limit, entered their flat at a £60 a night apartment block in the centre of Benidorm.

A fifth man who was in the flat, 32-year-old Joseph Graham, from Nottingham, was not asked to attend the hearing as he had already made a statement to police and the judge.

Mrs Maxwell’s grieving husband Adam, and her family, believe her death on April 29 was not accidental.

Although drunk, they insist Kirsty was not suicidal and had not been taking any drugs.

A toxicology report released earlier this month found no traces of any illegal drugs.

Adam Maxwell has said ‘something dark’ took place on the 10th floor apartment which is close to the popular ‘Little England’ area of the holiday resort favoured by tourists.

He has vowed to continue his fight for the truth of what happened to his wife.

Mr Maxwell, from Livingston, West Lothian, was not at Wednesday’s court hearing where the men were questioned individually.