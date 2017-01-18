Notts biogas plant turns farm mulch into energy

A community has praised the launch of a green-energy facility as a 'massive stepping stone' for Nottinghamshire's renewable revolution.

A new AcrEnergy bioenergy plant has been launched marking the first steps to redevelop the old Welbeck Colliery site into an employment park.

Councillors have cut the ribbon of a new biogas plant in Nottinghamshire, which recycles farm waste into energy

The plant runs on agricultural waste and break crops - the crops farmers grow between food growing seasons - from the thousands of acres of surrounding farm land. It is converted into biomethane which provides local energy generation and is pumped into the national grid.

Nottinghamshire County Council Chairman Yvette Woodhead and Daniel Scheven of AcrEnergy attended the opening in Meden Vale.

Managing Director, Mr Scheven said: "This is a massive stepping stone in terms of moving towards local domestic energy generation and that's the main target here.

"We're used to massive power plants and now we have lots of small ones all over the country, and here we're generating energy ourselves so yes its renewable and it's green, but the main thing is we're doing it ourselves instead of importing it.

"That's a seismic shift in generation."

District Councillor Councillor John Kerr said: “This is an absolutely fantastic achievement for the committee that’s trying to regenerate the colliery site.”