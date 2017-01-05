NEW YEAR, NEW CAREER?: Seven great job opportunities in Mansfield

Has the start of the new year got you thinking about a new job?
Or maybe you fancy a complete career change?
Well there’s a huge range of jobs currently on offer in Mansfield so we’ve pulled together a round-up of just seven of them to give you a taste of the current vacancies.
To find more vacancies, and for more details, click here.
Office Junior- Mansfield
Salary - good rates of pay
Closing date - Jan 19.
Donor Services Administrator - Mansfield
Salary - £16,000 pro-rata
Closing date - Jan 12.
Lead Engineer Manufacturing / Process Engineer - Mansfield
Salary - £45,000 + Bonus + Company Benefits Package
Pub Manager / Landlord - Self Employed - Mansfield
Salary - £20,000 - £26,000 per annum
Support worker - Mansfield
Salary - competitive
Pharmacy Manager - Mansfield
Salary not specified
Permanent, full-time
Senior Web Developer - Mansfield
Salary - £32,320
Full-time - 37 hours per week