NEW YEAR, NEW CAREER?: Seven great job opportunities in Mansfield

Has the start of the new year got you thinking about a new job?

Or maybe you fancy a complete career change?

Well there’s a huge range of jobs currently on offer in Mansfield so we’ve pulled together a round-up of just seven of them to give you a taste of the current vacancies.

Office Junior- Mansfield

Salary - good rates of pay

Closing date - Jan 19.

Donor Services Administrator - Mansfield

Salary - £16,000 pro-rata

Closing date - Jan 12.

Lead Engineer Manufacturing / Process Engineer - Mansfield

Salary - £45,000 + Bonus + Company Benefits Package

Pub Manager / Landlord - Self Employed - Mansfield

Salary - £20,000 - £26,000 per annum

Support worker - Mansfield

Salary - competitive

Pharmacy Manager - Mansfield

Salary not specified

Permanent, full-time

Senior Web Developer - Mansfield

Salary - £32,320

Full-time - 37 hours per week