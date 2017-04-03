New chaplaincy service for Sports Direct workers

Ministers from three Christian denominations have begun offering chaplaincy services to staff at Sports Direct headquarters in Shirebrook.

Church of England, Methodist, and Catholic clergy from Holy Trinity Parish Church, Shirebrook Methodist Church, and St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in the town are offering the service between 11am and 12.30pm every Monday.

The three churches are part of an ecumenical group and approached company bosses with the idea of offering chaplaincy services to all staff, regardless of faith.

A spokesman from Sports Direct said they had welcomed the idea and set aside space in the staff canteen for clergy to meet with staff to discuss personal, relationship or work issues.

Rev Karen Bradley of Holy Trinity Church, part of the Dioscese of Derby, said: “We’re offering a friendly, confidential support service independent of Sports Direct, and we don’t share the content of our conversations. We’re here to provide a listening ear and give help and direction to those who need it.

“It doesn’t need to be a work related issue, or a faith related issue, we can help with family, financial or relationship concerns.”